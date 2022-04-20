The Tremont baseball team pulled something of a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde act last week in its pair of region games against Wheeler.
In Tremont's home game of the series on April 12, they hung with the visiting Eagles through a full seven innings before eventually falling 12-7. The game was a far cry from the sometimes hapless performances early in Tremont's season and showcased many of the improvements in their game, both mechanically and mentally.
"I felt like we played a really good baseball game (on April 12)," Tremont head coach Daniel Aday said. "We did what we were supposed to do, we made the plays that we needed to. We put ourselves in a position to win. It's just that we're still at the point where we don't know how to win."
In the road game on Friday, however, the Eagles looked ill-prepared to take on the same Wheeler team with whom they'd kept pace just days before, falling 13-0 in five innings of run-rule shortened play.
Perhaps Tremont's sluggishness Friday was due to statistical elimination from playoff contention earlier in the week. But as far as Coach Aday is concerned, that's no excuse.
"Today, I think we were beat before we got on the school bus this morning," he said. "There was no energy. Until we can get into the mindset that it doesn't matter if the game that we are playing has playoff ramifications, it's still a game, and you approach every game like you want to win."
Wheeler 12, Tremont 7
In the series' first game, Wheeler took the early lead with a run in the first and three in the third on Tremont starter Andrew Curtis. But the freshman retired Wheeler in order to start the fourth, giving Tremont the opportunity to get back in the game.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Eagles did just that. Senior Hayden Robinson's RBI double drove in Tremont's first run, while eighth grader Caleb Neal drove in another with a sacrifice fly. Senior Gentry Lynch reached on a throwing error by Wheeler pitcher Hunter Hogue, which allowed Tremont to plate two more to tie the game at four.
Wheeler added three more runs in the fifth, but Tremont battled back with two of their own in the bottom half on Neal's RBI single and a Wheeler error to narrow the margin to 7-6. Each team scored another run in the sixth, but Wheeler extended its lead to five with four runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Curtis took the loss for Tremont, giving up five earned runs on nine hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings of work. Gentry Lynch took over for the last two frames, giving up one earned run on two hits and three walks.
Three Tremont hitters tallied multiple hits, with Robinson's single and double leading the way. Jonah Lynch, Curtis and Neal added a pair of singles apiece.
Wheeler 13, Tremont 0
The Friday game was as disappointing for Aday's Eagles as the April 12 game was encouraging.
Wheeler once again jumped to an early lead with four runs on four hits and a pair of hit batters off Tremont starter Ryker Thomas. Wheeler added another two runs in the second before rattling off five more in the third to take an 11-0 lead. They added two runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game away.
Thomas took the loss for Tremont. The sophomore surrendered nine earned runs on 10 hits in two innings on the mound. Eighth grader Cole Yielding took over in the third, giving up four runs on three hits in the final two innings.
Yielding recorded Tremont's only hit – a single in the first. Tremont managed to get only two runners on base on the day.
"I feel like we've been improving all season, but I felt like to(Friday) was a huge setback for us," Aday said. "Instead of trying to take that next step forward, it's like we're on our heels and we're content with being the team that everybody expects us to be. I don't want to leave it up to other folks to label us as to what kind of baseball program we're supposed to be. You've got to go out there and earn it."
The Eagles hosted Jumpertown Tuesday night to close out their season. The results of that game were not available at press time.