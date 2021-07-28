Brady Ramey, the head basketball coach at Tremont Attendance Center, has been taking his players to Point Guard College camp for much of his career. This year was no different as he took a number of members of both the boys and girls basketball teams to Milsaps College for a camp in late June and early July.
“Point Guard College is one of the best basketball camps in the nation. It combines intense instruction both in the classroom and on the court,” Ramey said. “People attending the camp have to be serious about wanting to get better! It was a great experience for our players to better develop their knowledge of the game and improve fundamentally.”
Rising senior Tyler Whitaker is moving from inside the paint to a role as one of the team’s primary ball handler, and says the camp helped him grow into a more complete player.
“I grew up always being the tall kid that always post up, so it was really exciting that I get to handle the ball, and bring the ball down sometimes. I know I just had to make myself a bigger threat from inside and outside,” Whitaker said. “ I really wanted to improve my game so I can help my team out as much as possible.”
The camp is intense and demanding of the players who attend with wakeup at 7 am and instruction beginning at 8 am and lasting well into the night each day.
Campers days began with film study, drills and gym sessions in the morning with the process being repeated after lunch with the athletes working on new plays.
“We would dissect the film and learn every little detail of the plays we watch and then we would go to the gym and use what we learned from the plays we watched as examples,” Whitaker said of their routine each day. “We would watch how NBA players used every possible scenario for ball screens and then we would do drills using on ball screens.”
More competitive drills, such as three-on-three, took place after supper each night to further instill the plays studied that day. Only then, often nearing midnight, would the players return to the dorm.
Whitaker’s biggest takeaway from the camp is what propels many of the camps attendees to continue to work hard in the offseason to improve their skillset for when games begin in the fall.
“You can always put things into your advantage if you are able to read the defensive disadvantages and that you have to work as much as possible on your game to be able to be great.”