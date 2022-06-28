Things didn't exactly go according to plan for the Tremont boys basketball team last season.
After finishing their regular season run with a 23-8 record (6-2 in Region 2-1A), the Eagles dropped back-to-back postseason losses, first in the region tournament against West Union and again in the Class 1A playoffs against Biggersville.
It's not the first time the Eagles have performed well in the regular season only for their momentum to grind to a halt in postseason play. Despite reaching the Class 1A playoffs each of the last five seasons, Tremont has failed to advance past the first round in any of those years.
Part of head coach Brady Ramey's mission for the 2022-23 season will be determining what's tripping up his Eagles when they reach the 1A playoffs.
"That's one of the things we have to sit back and figure out," Ramey said. "What is it that causes us to do so well in the regular season, then we get to the playoffs and it's almost as if we choke under pressure, whether it's realizing what's at stake or adjustments that need to be made."
Whatever the cause, Ramey will have a good chance to diagnose it with a young group which will graduate only two seniors after the 2022-23 season. The rising juniors and sophomores who will be crucial to the success of this year's squad will be back again in the 2023-24 season with a year of experience under their belts.
The real trick for Tremont will be notching wins along the way as the young group earns that experience. But Ramey is confident he has players ready to step up for the Eagles.
"That's something we've always been really successful with here at Tremont," Ramey said. "When somebody graduates, there's always somebody ready to step in and take on that responsibility and role. If we're going to have any success, that's going to be key once again."
Stout defense has been a hallmark of recent Tremont teams, but Ramey foresees this edition of the Eagles to operate differently. The first order of business will be establishing the team's identity. Once the Eagles now who they are, Ramey believes, the rest can fall into place.
"Finding the style that's gonna put these guys in the best situation to win, that's the first thing we're gonna have to figure out," he said. "Once we figure that out, then our focus is gonna be on division games and playoffs."
Establishing an identity won't happen on its own, as Ramey well knows. He'll be pushing this Tremont team to put in the work necessary for the Eagles to gel as a team, but whether that happens is ultimately up to the players.
"Our success has always been built around working hard and doing the extra things it takes to be successful." Ramey said. "It's going to be interesting to see if this group buys into that and continues what we've had in the past."