The Eagles and Lady Eagles were home against Smithville on Jan. 17 and back on the road to play West Union on Jan. 19.
(B) Smithville 63, Tremont 58
The Eagles started the week battling against the Smithville Seminoles. They kept the game close and finished the first quarter tied 15-15. Tremont took a 33-29 lead at the end of the second period. They would keep a 43-38 lead in the third. But Smithville came back at the end of the fourth quarter escaped with a 63-58 win. The Eagles top scorers were Hector Chen with 23 points, Alex Ocana with 12 points, Nate Ruffin with 11 points, and Shawn Burrows with 8 points.
(G) Smithville 51, Tremont 32
The Lady Eagles struggled in the first period only scoring 2 points while the Lady Noles scored 15. Tremont gained ground to end the second quarter trailing by only 4 points and finished the half down 22-18. Smithville pulled away in the second half to come away with a 51-32 win. Top scorers for Tremont were Saige Black with 11 points, Paige Gillespie with 8 points, and Martina de Miguel 8 points.
(B) West Union 67, Tremont 44
West Union hosted the Eagles on Jan. 19 and were victorious on their home court. Top scorers for the Eagles were Hector Chen with 19 points, Alex Ocana with 11 points, and Braxton Lovvorn with 10 points.
(G) West Union 54, Tremont 28
The Lady Eagles fell to West Union to close out a tough week. Top Scorers for Tremont were Paige Gillespie with 12 points, Saige Black with 6 points and Martina de Miguel with 5 points.
Upcoming: The Eagles and Lady Eagles will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 30 when they host the Belgreen Bulldogs (AL).
