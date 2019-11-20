Tremont Attendance Center’s boys basketball team improved to 6-0 after picking up wins at Hatley, last Tuesday, and at Bemont on Friday.
The Eagles’ offense started slow in the Tuesday matchup against the Tigers. Hatley outscored Tremont 10-4 in the first quarter, but Tremont’s defense tightened up and held Hatley to only 3 points in the second.
The Tigers led 13-11 at halftime.
The Eagles came out of the break looking more like their usual selves, with strong defense and double-digit scoring. The Eagles outscored Hatley 20-15 in the third quarter to carry a 31-18 lead into the final period of play.
Tremont’s fourth quarter defense was even better than the third, only allowing a single Tiger point. The Eagles won 49-19.
Junior Konner Sartin was the leading scorer with 15 points. Junior Chase Parker scored 9 points. Senior Jesse Sartin added 7 points; Sophomore Tyler Whitaker had 6 points and junior Jonas Grimmer scored 4 points.
The Lady Eagles had a rougher night, suffering a definite loss at 53-4.
Friday night, the Eagles played the Belmont Cardinals in Tishomingo County. Like Tuesday’s game, the boys were slow to get going. Belmont led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Tremont outscored the Cardinals 11-9 in the second to keep the score close at the break. Belmont led 23-19 at the half.
The third quarter belonged to the Eagles. Tremont held the Cardinals to single digits and, at the end of three quarters, led 33-28.
The Cardinals put up a fight in the final eight minutes, but the Eagles held them off and won 48-40.
Whitaker scored 14 points; Jessie Sartin had 13 points; Parker 10 points; Konner Sartin 5 points and Grimmer 4 points.
The rebuilding, and very young, Lady Eagles had a daunting matchup. The Lady Cardinals were state runner-up a last season and undefeated, so far, this season.
The Lady Eagles put up a good fight, but ultimately had too much stacked against them. They lost 54-30.
Tremont plays Kossuth at home on Friday. Girls varsity begins at 6 p.m. Boys varsity will follow.