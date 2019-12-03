The county had a full slate of high school basketball action Tuesday night with Tremont Attendance Center and Mantachie High School playing at home and Itawamba Agricultural High School just across the county line at Mooreville High School.
Boys: Tremont 73, Amory 50
Behind four first quarter 3-pointers from junior Konner Sartin, the Tremont Eagles outpaced the visiting Amory Panthers for a 73-50 win in the Eagle’s Nest.
Tremont led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter, and between consistent scoring and strong defensive play, they led 39-21 at the half.
The Panthers tried to cut into the lead in the second half but never put together enough defensive stops to get closer than 12 points.
The Eagles haven't been beat this season, and their win-streak moves to 11 games.
Girls: Amory 60, Tremont 12
The Lady Eagles got down early, and their scoring woes continued as the young Lady Eagles fell to the Lady Panthers 60-12.
Girls: Mooreville 34, IAHS 29
The IAHS Lady Indians are rebuilding under first year head coach Anna Porter and went looking for their first win at Mooreville.
The Lady Indians jumped out to a 6-2 lead in a game where points were at a premium, but Mooreville came back to take a two-point lead into the locker room at the half.
IAHS continuted to fight until the end but fell 34-29 in their division 2-4A opener.
Boys: Mooreville 62, IAHS 42
The Indians were also opening division play and were behind 9-8 at the end of the first eight minutes.
IAHS stormed ahead and led 22-16 at the half, but the Toopers locked down on defense while scoring a frantic pace to lead 47-32 at the end of three. The final score was 62-42 in favor of Mooreville.
Boys: Mantachie 43, Belmont 39
Looking to get back on track after their Monday night loss and avenge a close loss to the Cardinals less than two weeks ago, the Mantachie Mustangs edged Belmont in The Corral and aim to get back to .500 on Friday evening.
Girls: Belmont 80, Mantachie 45
For the second time this season, the Lady Cardinals bested Mantachie winning 80-45. The Lady Mustangs dropped to 6-2 with both losses coming at the hands of Belmont.
IAHS plays at Tishomingo County on Thursday and hosts West Point on Friday. Mantachie is at East Webster Friday, and Tremont plays in the Smithville Tournament on Thursday and Friday at Smithville. For IAHS and Mantachie, their girls varsity games begin at 6 p.m. with the boys varsity to follow.