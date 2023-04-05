Tremont closed out March against Smithville in 1A Region 2 baseball.
Smithville 10, Temont 0
On March 28 the Seminoles hosted the Eagles in the first of two games played in Smithville.
Smithville scored one run in the first inning and three runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings to win the game 10-0. Andrew Curtis and Caleb Neal each got a hit for the Eagles. Andrew Curtis and Ryker Thomas added one stolen base each to their stats.
Smithville 20, Tremont 4
Thursday, March 30, the Eagles hosted the Seminoles. Smithville earned the first run of the game in the first inning. In the second inning they added four runs, followed by eight runs in the third and seven runs in the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the fourth inning the Eagles got on the scoreboard. Jonah Lynch delivered an RBI for the Eagles, bringing Ryker Thomas across home plate. Casey Myers and Jonah Lynch each added a run. In the bottom of the fifth inning Ryan Marks delivered and RBI which brought Andrew Curtis home for the fourth run of the night for Tremont. Final score 20-4, Smithville.
Tremonts next home game is Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m. against Ingomar.
