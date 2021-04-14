Tremont Attendance Center’s baseball team took to the road last week for a pair of division 2-1A games and a tilt with Jumpertown.
4/6 Baldwyn 11, Tremont 0
Baldwyn jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first and scored in each of the next four innings on their way to a win. The Eagles struckout ten times and didn’t get a hit in the game.
4/8 Jumpertown 13, Tremont 3
Jumpertown led 10-0 until Tremont scored two in the fourth. Senior Chase Parker led off the inning with a single. Parker stole second base before senior Devin Pounders picked up an infield hit. Parker scored on an error, and senior Konner Sartin singled to drive in a run.
In the fourth inning, senior Brayden Burroughs singled and, after a flyout, stole second and scored after a single from junior Gentry Lynch.
Jumpertown then answered the Eagles three runs with three of their own, scoring one in the sixth inning to end the game, 13-3.
Sartin had two hits, including a double. Burroughs, Lynch, Parker, Pounders and junior Tanner Coleman each had a hit. Sartin and Lynch each had an RBI.
3/8 Baldwyn 21, Tremont 1
Baldwyn scored 21 runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead. In the bottom of the third, Freshman Shawn Burroughs walked and fellow freshman Ryker Thomas hit a line drive single to right field to put two men on base with two out. S. Burroughs scored the Eagles only run on an infield single from Lynch.
Thomas and Lynch had the team's two hits, and Lynch the RBI. Parker got on base twice after working a pair of walks.
In 2.2 innings of relief, Sartin struck out four and gave up two hits while allowing only one run to score.
Tremont’s record stood at 1-12 overall and 0-8 in division 2-1A Sunday. They played at Wheeler yesterday and will face them at home tomorrow afternoon.