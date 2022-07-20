Tremont girls cross country has a new coach in 2022.
First-year head coach Vanessa Myers is a Boulder, Colo., native who moved to Tremont with her husband Nathaniel in 2019. The Myers fell in love with the Tremont community, and now Vanessa will have an opportunity to contribute her extensive knowledge and experience in track and cross country to an already successful program at Tremont.
"I'm super excited to be part of Tremont, and boy is this season gonna be a good one," Myers said.
Myers takes over a youthful Lady Eagles team which placed runners no lower than 45th and as high as 20th in last year's Class 1A state competition. In her eyes, a change at the top has changed nothing about expectations for Tremont.
"I've watched these girls throughout the summer and throughout the track season, and I'm just excited because we've got some really hard workers, a lot of talent and some new faces coming in that are gonna be real strong competitors," Myers said.
Leading the charge for Tremont will be sophomore Paige Gillespie, who placed 20th at state in 2021 as a freshman. Myers expects Gillespie to pace the Lady Eagles, but also lead the way in a more figurative sense as a role model for her teammates.
"(Paige) is a good one," Myers said. "She's got a great attitude, always sets the bar high with respect and good sportsmanship."
Lilie Lentz, who placed 23rd at state last year as a seventh grader, will be another returning runner who will bring both youth and experience to the 2022 edition of the Lady Eagles.
Tremont's success won't just be a result of more of the same from experienced runners, however. Myers expects several of her girls to take it to the next level this season, including Abbie Leathers, Kara George and Layla Kent. The new season represents something of a second chance for Kent, who suffered a leg injury just prior to state competition last year.
"She was kind of trying to recover with that injury, and she still got 42nd," Myers said.
Myers credits her predecessor, Amy Lentz, for establishing a winning culture for Tremont girls cross country, and hopes that what she and her coaching staff bring to the table will build upon the foundation already laid out for the Lady Eagles.
"I think Coach Lentz did a phenomenal job, and I'm really going into some big shoes there," she said. "But I'm confident because I've got such a strong coaching staff around me. They are so willing to help and share knowledge. I just know we're going to have a winning team.
"More than anything, I feel blessed and grateful to be part of such a great organization with such strong coaches that have already laid the foundation," she added.
If Myers feels any pressure to live up to expectations for the program, she hasn't shown it. She said she has her athletes to thank for that, as they exhibit an attitude which reflects the culture at Tremont.
"These kids have got it," Myers said "They've got the right mindset. They're willing to be coachable and learn and try new things and take risks. And that's what I really appreciate about this culture, is that they're eager. Knowing that we've got a strong program, we're just gonna fuel it."
With both youth, experience and the right attitude all on their side, Myers fully expects her team to exceed their performances a year ago. Combined with the experience she and her staff bring to the table, the sky's the limit for the Lady Eagles.
"I really think that these kids are gonna elevate. We're really gonna be able to showcase the talent that's at Tremont."
