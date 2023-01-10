The Lady Eagles had a busy three-game stretch Jan. 3-7. They hosted West Union Jan. 3 for the first game.
Lady Eagles fall short to West Union 54-32
The Lady Eagles tried to keep pace with West Union, but trailed 19-12 at the end of the first quarter. Tremont remained in striking distance at the half trailing 29-16.
West Union pulled away in the second half, closing the third quarter with a 42-21 lead. The final score was West Union 54, Tremont 32. Top scorers for the Lady Eagles were Saige Black with 11 points and Emma Harris with 6.
Tremont gets big win over Tupelo Christian 52-21
On Jan. 6 the Tremont girls hosted Tupelo Christian Preparatory School. Sara George opened scoring with a three-pointer and Tremont never trailed after that. The Lady Eagles finished the first quarter up 11-4 and were up 29-9 at the end of the second period. The Lady Eagles extended their lead 40-9 in third period before going on to win 52-21 for a big division victory. Top scorers were were Saige Black with 19 points and Martina de Miguel with 14.
Lady Eagles fall to Thrasher 46-38
The Lady Eagles were back in action Jan. 7 as they faced the Thrasher Rebels on the road. Kara George got a quick three-pointer early in the first quarter but West Union ended the first quarter up 12-9 and took at 17-14 lead into halftime as the Thrashers and would go on to lead all four quarters. Tremont kept it close, trailing after three periods 39-33 before falling 46-38. Paige Gillespie scored 10 points, Martina de Miguel 9, Saige Black 8, Kara George 7 and Emma Harris 4.
Upcoming: Jan. 13 the Lady Eagles will be on the road to face TCPS again.
