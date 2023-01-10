Lady Eagles return home

The Lady Eagles had a busy three-game stretch to open the new year.

 By Kim Roberts

The Lady Eagles had a busy three-game stretch Jan. 3-7. They hosted West Union Jan. 3 for the first game.

Newsletters

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

Recommended for you