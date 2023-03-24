Ricky Roberts chose a seat off to the side as the mayor and Board of Aldermen gathered in the center of the room at the Tremont Town Hall.
Roberts, the town’s water and gas operator who was unaware that the March 14 meeting was in his honor, noted that the thought he saw his wife approaching.
“It looks just like her but that’s not her I don’t think,” Roberts said. But minutes later Roberts’ wife and family walked through the door.
They and the Tremont town officials were there to honor Roberts.
“Welcome, we’re all going to be a part of history,” said Mayor Robert Whitehead. “We’re here tonight because (Roberts) has made history. You are the only paid employee that I know of for the town of Tremont that has stayed with it for 20 years.”
Roberts added, “23 years, I started in 2000.”
Beth Garrison, town clerk, said that as she prowled through the old minutes she saw where Roberts took over as full operator in 2003.
“He’s the only paid employee in Tremont that has stayed 20 years,” Garrison said.
The mayor added that Roberts has been an asset not only to the town of Tremont but to the community. “I have never, in the six years that I’ve been here, heard you complain about the work being too difficult, never have you complained about anyone because they did something wrong to you. You’ve never complained about anything.”
The mayor gave Roberts a plaque commemorating the time he’s spent with Tremont.
“You are definitely one of a kind,” Mayor Whitehead said, adding that he’s looking forward to continuing to work with Roberts.
“I’ve had good board help,” Roberts said. “They’ve always taken care of me.”
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to over 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri
and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving on east west oriented roadways
could become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&