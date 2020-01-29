It was Eagle vs. Eagle last week when Tremont Attendance Center played at Wheeler Attendance Center in a pair of 2-1A games. While the Tremont Eagles earned a decisive victory, the school’s Lady Eagles struggled throughout the night.
(B) Tremont 66, Wheeler 50
Junior Chase Parker provided much of the Eagles’ offense in the first quarter and was helped by a 3-pointer from both of the Sartin brothers. Tremont trailed 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.
Senior Jesse Sartin hit a pair of threes, including one at the buzzer to end the half. Sophomore Tyler Whitaker carried the load inside. Between their offensive production and tight defense, Tremont held a 29-25 lead into the break.
Juniors Devin Pounders and Konner Sartin were hot in the third quarter. The Eagles forced a number of turnovers in the second half, and the younger Sartin made them count. One sequence in the third included a layup by Konner Sartin on a steal by Parker. Then, Sartin stole the inbound pass for two quick points.
Wheeler hit back-to-back threes that threatened to shift momentum in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles held on for the 66-50 win.
Konner Sartin led the Eagles with 17 points; Jesse Sartin had 16 points; Whitaker had 15 points, and Parker had 13 points.
(G) Wheeler 71, Tremont 17
The Lady Eagles have experienced a season of growing pains after losing all five starters to graduation. Last Tuesday was no different.
Tremont has struggled to score this season. They scored 6 points in the opening quarter at Wheeler but were held scoreless in the second. The score was 40-6 in favor of Wheeler at the half.
The Lady Eagles couldn’t slow down the Prentiss County Lady Eagles and the final score ended 71-17 with Wheeler picking up the win.
Wilcats show Eagles their claws
On Friday night, Tremont hosted Baldwyn at the Eagles’ Nest. The visitors picked up the win in each.
Tremont scored only five points in the opening quarter. That would be the story of the game as the Eagles only scored double-digit points in the fourth quarter. Their defense wasn’t able to make up the difference this time.
The Eagles lost 46-29.
The Lady Eagles had an even tougher time against the first place Lady Wildcats. Baldwyn took a 26-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Eagles ended the night with a 52-17 loss. They are still looking for their first division win of the season.
This is a crucial week for the Eagles as the playoff picture begins to solidify. Tremont played at Smithville last night and will be at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School on Friday.