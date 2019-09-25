“Practice, practice, practice.”
That’s how Kella Brooke O’Brian, a senior at Tremont Attendance Center, described the plan she follows to become a better at both of the sports she plays. O’Brian is a member of the school’s bowling and archery teams, and says she has to approach each shot and frame in a good mindset. She plays her best when she’s able to focus on each attempt and let go of a bad shot or frame.
“I have to shoot one arrow at a time and not get discouraged if I shoot a bad arrow,” she said. “Bowling is much like archery; I bowl one frame at a time.”
The approach sounds simple, but most know that forgetting about a bad shot, move or play isn’t so simple. A single falter can destroy momentum and shatter an athlete’s confidence. Being able to compartmentalize the missteps takes considerable effort. It’s a mental exercise, but it works.
O’Brian has won two state championships with Tremont’s archery team. A fourth-place finish in the state tournament is the worst the team’s earned since O’Brien’s been a member.
Tremont archery head coach Nathan Rodgers discussed O’Brian’s work ethic:
“Kella Brooke is a very dedicated archer,” Rogers said. “She takes the game seriously and tries to better her skills daily. She shows up before most and leaves after most have left. You can see she is determined to be the best Kella Brooke can be.”
O’Brian not only strives to better her skills, she tries to be an example to her teammates, too.
“A coachable kid is a successful kid,” Rogers said. “And she is both.”
On the bowling team, O’Brian is a leader with experience. She helped her younger teammates grow last year, and that experience will help the team when their new season begins.
O’Brian keeps her calender full throughout the year. She’s a member of Fairview Baptist Church, teaches swimming lessons during the summer and is part of the Itawamba County Development Council’s Junior Leadership program this year.
Plus, of course, there’s her plan.
“I try to shoot, or bowl, better each match to beat my previous score,” she said. Her goal: another state championship before her days at Tremont are finished. She knows she can accomplish that. All it’ll take is practice, practice, practice.