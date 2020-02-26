Tremont’s Tammy Wynette Legacy Park (TWLP) has a new board of directors and a renewed sense of purpose.
The TWLP Board of Directors elected officers, last week, changing up the leadership of the museum and event space. Larry Cantrell is the newly-elected president. Other officers include Holly Ford, vice president; Agnes Wilson, secretary; and Evangala Roberts, treasurer.
Cantrell said he is honored to accept the position and hopes that he can continue the good work that has been done before him.
“We stand on the shoulders of people like Mayor Robert Don Whitehead and his wife, Linda, who have worked hard to bring this facility to fruition,” Cantrell told the crowd gathered inside the TWLP, Saturday night. “We are very fortunate to have it, and we have them to thank.”
Whitehead served as former board president. Both he and his wife Linda resigned from their positions on the board.
In 2019, Whitehead and Tremont officials voted to move the town’s offices to the TWLP, allowing the public to visit the facility five days a week. Prior to the move, the facility was only open during special events or by appointment.
Cantrell said this helps the board as they make an all-out effort to drive visitors to the country music queen’s birthplace.
“Having the center open on a regularly scheduled basis is monumental when it comes to tourism and people being able to come and enjoy the facility,” Cantrell said. “That alone opens so many doors for us as a board.”
For a business or organization to have visible signage on an interstate such as I-22, they are required to be open five days a week. With the building now open Monday through Friday, that’s no longer an issue for TWLP.
With more than 300,000 people visiting the Itawamba County Welcome Center each year – more than any other welcome center in the state – the board hopes new signage will drive potential tourists their way.
Cantrell said individuals have already expressed an interest in helping the board with financial contributions toward the sign.
With the opportunity for daily visitors, a television has been added to the facility’s entrance area. The gift was an anonymous donation to the organization. Cantrell said they now can play a variety of Tammy Wynette songs and awards presentations for those visiting. Seating for the viewing area is provided by church pews taken from the church Wynette attended as a child.
Wynette’s dining room table was also recently added to the facility’s collection of memorabilia dedicated to the country music legend and Tremont native. It, too, was donated.
The additions are part of an ongoing series of changes the facility and how it’s operated. Over the past year, the volunteer board has been discussing taking a different approach to raising money for the publicly-funded facility. Hosting a variety of community events remains at the top of their list.
Cantrell said the group has events planned that stretch nearly to year’s end.
“On the fourth Saturday night of each month, we’ll have live music and sell plates,” Cantrell said. “We are working hard to find the right fit, and we think we have it.”
TWLP hosted Tommy Todd and the Lost Corner Band last weekend. On March 28, they will host The Barn Pickers Band.
Built in 2014 using $2.5 million in state bonds, the Tammy Wynette Legacy Park has enough ups and downs in its short life to fill an entire country album’s worth of tracks. Attempts to keep TWLP’s doors open through an in-house restaurant failed twice, forcing the facility to temporarily shut its doors multiple times, leaving the board to take a different approach to raise money for the facility.
Now, instead of running a restaurant, which was always a risky proposition, the facility’s leaders are focusing on community-oriented events like Saturday night’s concert.
Investing in future singers and musicians is also at the top of the organizers’ list.
“We’ll also be giving away $500 music and voice scholarships to encourage those who have a dream like Tammy Wynette had, to follow it,” Cantrell said. “Applications are now available at TWLP and we encourage individuals to drop by and pick one up.”
Cantrell said they are currently working on their social media presence and hope to have information on events and opportunities such as their scholarship program available.
“We have a wonderful facility, and I believe wholeheartedly that it has the potential to become a destination for musicians and fans alike,” Cantrell said. “We look forward to everyone coming out to support it.”
Cantrell said in addition to their current board, they are forming an advisory board to give insight into the events they organize and offer suggestions on improvements.