Ingomar Attendace Center visited the Eagles’ Nest last Tuesday for a pair of 2-1A games. It was a tough night for both Tremont teams.
(B) Ingomar 59, Tremont 43The game opened well for Tremont. The Eagles forced an Ingomar turnover, then junior Konner Sartin hit a long 2-pointer in the first minute of play.
As they have at other times this season, Tremont struggled to score early. The Eagles didn’t score again until less than four minutes left in the period when Devin Pounders was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free-throws. He hit another 3-pointer late in the quarter to slow Ingomar’s momentum. The Falcons led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Tremont matched Ingomar point-for-point in the second quarter, with 8 of those points coming from Chase Parker.
Ingomar led 30-24 at the half.
In the third quarter, Tremont got the Falcons lead down to 6 points after a 3-pointer by Pounders. But a technical on a Tremont player resulted in another 5 points for Ingomar (two free-throws and a 3-pointer) and the Falcons’ lead ballooned to a 55-34 lead with a quarter to play.
Neither team did much in the fourth, and the game ended in Ingomar’s favor, 59-43. The Falcons headed home with their perfect record intact.
Jesse Sartin and Devin Pounders had 13 points each; Chase Parker scored 12 points.
(G) Ingomar 59, Tremont 11The Lady Eagles kept the Lady Falcons off-balance for a good portion of the first quarter. Neither team scored until Abbie Leathers hit a 3-pointer over two minutes into the game.
Ingomar quickly stymied any thoughts of an upset. The Falcons had an 8-5 lead at the three-minute mark, which grew to 17-5 by the end of the quarter.
Tremont was unable to find any offense in the second half and struggled to slow down the visitors. They ended the night with a 59-11 loss.
Abbie Leather had 6 points for Tremont.
The Eagles were back on the court Friday night in Hatley. This time, the Eagles bested their opponent, while the Lady Eagles struggled to find their rhythm.
(B) Tremont 55, Hatley 41
The Eagles got back to their winning ways Friday night. They picked up a 55-41 non-division win against Hatley.
Konner Sartin scored 15 points, Chase Parker 11 points, Jesse Sartin 10 points, and Tyler Whitaker 10 points.
(G) Hatley 54, Tremont 39
The Lady Eagles were down 17 points at the end of the first quarter. Tremont stayed steady with Hatley the rest of the way, even outscoring them in the second half, but the Lady Eagles could not make up the difference.
Abbie Leathers had 18 points, and Hannah Holley scored 9 points.