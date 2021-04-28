4/19 – Houlka 8,
Tremont 4
A four-run fifth inning for Houlka was the difference in the game as the Wildcats beat the Eagles 8-4 in Tremont’s final home game of the season.
Tremont took their first lead of the game in the second inning after Devin Pounders, Konner Sartin and Jonah Lynch loaded the bases. Pounders scored on a single off the bat of Shawn Burroughs. Landon Guth then bunted in Lynch. The Eagles led 2-1.
Houlka scored three runs in the third to grab a 4-2 lead. The Burroughs brothers got a run back for Tremont in the fourth inning when Shawn reached on an error, and Brayden drove him in with a live drive hit to left field.
Another four-run inning in the fifth put Houlka up 8-3. Tremont scratched out one run in the seventh on back-to-back singles from Pounders and Sartin to open the inning, but the next three Eagles went down in order to end the game.
Pounders led the Eagles with two hits. Sartin, Guth, B. Burroughs and S. Burroughs each drove in a run.
Pounders stole four bases. B. Burroughs and S. Burroughs both had two stolen bases.
Over three innings of work, Brayden Burroughs struck out five and gave up four hits while not allowing a run to score.
4/22 – Tremont 13,
Houlka 11
The Eagles scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to come from behind and end their season with a win.
Down 11-10 in the top of the game’s final frame, the first two Tremont batters were quickly eliminated, but Gentry Lynch singled and the Eagles rallied.
After G. Lynch stole second base, Chase Parker hit a groundball to the shortstop. G. Lynch scored to tie the game, and Parker was safe at first. Two steals later, Pounders and Sartin walked. During Sartin’s at bat, both Parker and Pounders scored on passed balls to score Tremont’s final two run.
In the bottom of the seventh, pitcher Ryker Thomas got a lineout and struck two out around a walk to get the win.
Parker and Lynch had three hits each. Pounders and B. Burroughs added two apiece. Lynch, Parker and B. Burroughs all had a double. Parker, Pounders, Lynch and B. Burroughs each drove in two runs.
Sartin had three steals and Parker two.
Tremont finished their year at 2-15.