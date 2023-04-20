The Tremont Eagles baseball team faced off March 11 against Wheeler in a conference game and closed out the week in non-conference games against Waterloo and Alcorn Central.
Wheeler 12, Tremont 2
Last Tuesday Tremont traveled to Wheeler for a division game, hoping for a win, but came up short.
In the first and second innings neither team scored, but Wheeler got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the third. In the top of the fourth inning Casey Myers got a run and Jayden Summerfords single drove Andrew Curtis home to tie the game 2-2. Wheeler added five runs in the fourth inning and another five in the sixth inning to get the win against Tremont.
Tremont 8, Waterloo 5
On April 15 the Eagles hosted a doubleheader. The first game was against Waterloo. Tremont got the lead in the first inning with three runs. Waterloo tallied a run in the second inning and two in the third inning to tie things up 3-3. In the fifth inning Ryker Thomas hit a single, driving Caleb Neal home to take the lead again. Tremont tacked on four runs in the sixth inning keeping the lead. Waterloo added two runs but came up short as Tremont earned the 8-5 win. Caleb Neal tallied three runs for the Eagles. Ryan Marks, Casey Myers, Casen Sturdivant, Nathan Crenshaw and Ryker Thomas each recorded a run. Andrew Curtis pitched a strong game throwing 120 pitches.
Tremont finished Saturday’s doubleheader with the Eagles going 1-1. The Eagles opened with a Game 1 win over Waterloo, but were shutout in a 17-0 loss to Alcorn Central in Game 2. The Eagles are now 7-14 for the year. This is the first time since 2019 Tremont has won 7 or more games and only the third time dating back to 2008.
The Eagles will host Thrasher April 21 at 4:30 p.m. and Wheeler on April 22 at 3:00 p.m.
