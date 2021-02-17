The division 2-1A tournament was played last week at Baldwyn High School with Tremont Attendance Center in the field.
The girls team opened play last Monday night in a win or go home matchup with the Baldwyn Lady Bearcats. The rebuilding Lady Eagles struggled to find an offensive groove and fell 40-16.
The next afternoon, the No. 2 seeded Eagles played their first game. They faced the Smithville Seminoles for a spot in the division championship game.
The Eagles started the game well, opening on a 10-1 run. Out of a timeout, the Seminoles began hitting shots and led 15-14 at the end of the opening quarter and widened the gap to 37-26 at the half.
Two key pieces to Tremont’s offense, senior Chase Parker and junior Tyler Whitaker, were limited as they were in foul trouble much of the game. Adding to the offensive struggle was 3-point shots failing to drop all game.
The Seminoles took the win 74-51. The loss sent Tremont to the consolation game of the tournament and meant the Eagles would hit the road for the first round of the playoffs this week.
Whitaker led Tremont with 16 points.
Thursday, the Eagles faced host Baldwyn in the consolation game. Tremont’s offensive woes continued and they lost 41-26.
The loss gave the Eagles the No. 4 seed out of region 1. They are scheduled to play Tuesday evening at either Myrtle or H.W. Byers.