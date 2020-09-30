Tremont Attendance Center’s Brayden Burroughs won the first individual title of his career Saturday in the Tupelo Invitational at Tupelo High School with a time of 18:51.66 in the boys 1A-3A event.
The multi-year All-State runner led a contingent of Eagles to a second place team finish. Five Tremont runners finished in the top-20.
Mantachie High School also had multiple runners finish in the top-40 in all four races, and IAHS’s Kate Gann was a top finisher in her race.
Boys 1A-3A 5k
1st – Brayden Burroughs, Tremont; 8th – Konner Sartin, Tremont; 11th – Haden Robinson, Tremont; 15th – Ryan Parker, Tremont; 19th – Tyler Whitaker, Tremont; 25th – Devin Pounders, Tremont; 26th – Conner Moore, Mantachie; 33rd – Shawn Burroughs, Tremont; 26th – WilRilee Barber, Mantachie; 39th – Davion Cox, Mantachie; 40th – Jacob Jaggers, Mantachie.
Girls 1A-3A 5k
8th – Christy Caballero, Tremont; 21st – Cayley Miller, Mantachie; 24th – Kaylie Barber, Mantachie; 31st – Emory Reinhard, Mantachie; 35th – Kelly Cleveland, Mantachie; 36th – Angelina Collums, Mantachie.
Girls 4A-6A 5k
11th – Kate Gann, IAHS.
Boys junior high 2 mile
19th – Nathan Williams, Mantachie; 39th Cayson Nix, Mantachie.
Girls junior high 2 mile
28th – Kaysley Hill, Mantachie; 33rd – Jozi Sheffield, Mantachie.