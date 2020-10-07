The Tremont Attendance Center boys cross country team continued their successful 2020 season on Saturday at the TCPS Invitational at Tupelo Christian Preparatory School in Belden with a 4th place finish. Fifteen runners from Tremont and Mantachie High School ran times that placed them in the top-40 in their race.

Results:

Boys 1A-3A

3rd – Brayden Burroughs, Tremont;13th – Haden Robinson, Tremont; 16th – Konner Sartin, Tremont; 20 – Ryan Parker, Tremont; 22nd – Devin Pounders, Tremont; 26th – Tyler Whitaker, Tremont; 29th – Ryker Thomas, Tremont; 31st – Conner Moore, Mantachie; 40th – Shawn Burroughs, Tremont.

Girls 1A-3A

26th – Cayley Miller, Mantachie; 33rd – Emily Reinhard, Mantachie.

Junior High boys

19th – Nathan Williams, Mantachie; 31st – Cayson Nix, Mantachie; 32nd – Dylan Moore, Mantachie.

Junior High girls

16th – Kaysley Hill, Mantachie

abby.loden@journalinc.com

Twitter: @abbyloden

