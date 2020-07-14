Trey Melson is the Salutatorian of the Tremont Attendance Center’s 2020 graduating class. He finished high school with a 4.0 grade point average.
Melson has won three state championships with the archery team in 2016, 2017 and 2018. A five year member of the boys bowling team, in 2019, he helped the Eagles’ to a state runner-up finish.
Melson is also a five year member of the Future Farmers of America and currently serves as President. During that time, they have made beds to be given to children in need. He is also a five year member of the Beta Club.
Some of his awards include; Geometry, Horticulture and Broadcast Journalism.
Melson was a participant in this year’s Itawamba County Development Council’s Jr. Leadership Itawamba.
Melson plays guitar in the choir at Walker Missionary Baptist Church and is the son of Rodney and Darlene Melson.
Melson plans to attend Northwest Mississippi Community College to complete their John Deere technician program.