Jury selection is underway for the trial of a man accused of the 2015 stabbing death of an elderly Fairview woman.
Jimmy Dean Carpenter, 56, is expected to begin standing trial later today. Jury selection began Monday morning and is expected to wrap up by early afternoon. Officials with the Itawamba County Circuit Clerk’s office say opening statements may begin later today.
Carpenter is charged with first degree murder, enhanced due to the age of the victim.
Judge Kelly Mims will preside over the trial.
Carpenter has been housed without bond in the Itawamba County Jail since his arrest in mid-2015. He is accused of stabbing 65-year-old Sharon Johnson to death in her home at 1260 Mt. Gilead Road in Fairview on Aug. 27, 2015.
Following his arrest, investigators described Carpenter as Johnson’s “caregiver.” He was found in the woods behind the house at approximately 7 p.m. — just 45 minutes after authorities received the initial call to respond to Johnson’s home. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson told The Times in 2015 that investigators overheard Carpenter talking to himself, alerting them to his presence. He allegedly had wounds on his hands and blood on his clothing.
The sheriff said investigators recovered a kitchen knife they believe to be the murder weapon.
Authorities were alerted to the victim’s home after a panic alarm was set off inside the house.