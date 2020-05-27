Three Itawamba Community College athletes recently announced they've signed with four-year programs.
Summer Cryder (Mooreville) will be joining the softball team at Delta State University. Cryder was hitting .429 for the Indians when the season ended early. As a freshman she hit .303 and was named to the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges All-State second team and picked up National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-South Region second team honors.
Kealy Wilson (Olive Branch) announced through social media that she has signed with Alabama State to play basketball next season. Wilson started 26 of 27 games for the Lady Indians and averaged 11.2 points per game. She was named to the MACJC All-North second team.
Another Lady Indian, Tabreea Gandy, will be continuing her student-athletic career at Prairie View A & M. Gandy led the Lady Indians in scoring with 11.7 points per game. She posted four double-doubles during the season. Gandy earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23 honors, MACJC All-North honors and was named national player of the week once during her sophomore season.