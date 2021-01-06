The Itawamba AHS Indians faced a tough Columbus Falcon squad in the Trojan Classic at New Hope High School last week.
IAHS had some rust to work off due to the Christmas break, but one Indian did not have any rust. Junior Arvesta Troupe came out of the gate on fire, and he never cooled off. He scored ten of IAHS’s 12 first quarter points, and the Indians led 12-9 after one.
IAHS extended their lead in the second quarter and led 29-21 at the half.
In the second half, senior Keondra Hampton found his offense and got fellow senior Davon Wilder involved against the smaller Falcons. IAHS led 46-37 after three.
The Indians controlled the clock in the fourth quarter and broke the Falcon full court pressure with ease for easy layups. IAHS held on for a 63-59 victory.
The win improved IAHS record to 10-2 on the season.
Game Leaders:
Arvesta Troupe – 26 points
Davon Wilder – 15 points
Keondra Hampton – 10 points
Looking Ahead:
The Indians and Lady Indians will open the new year against the Okolona Chieftains last night. They will host Division 2-4A rival, Pontotoc, on January 8th.