Rome was not built in a day and neither is a strong, virtuous, and winning athletic program. Currently the Mantachie Mustangs are galloping down the trail of early construction, with new head coach Ken Adams acting as foreman and laying a foundation for what he hopes will become an empire. As in any new project, there will be bumps along the way, and Friday’s homecoming game against East Union was one of them, as the Mustangs sputtered 42-7.
After spending their early years in the division’s middle, the Urchins entered this season having claimed the division’s crown in back-to-back seasons , due in no small part to a powerful rushing attack.
After a Mantachie fumble on their very first play from scrimmage, the Urchins used said rushing game to score on a run up the middle to take the early 7-0 lead.
The youthful Mustangs offense went three-and-out on their ensuing drive, and while the even younger defense stood strong through three plays, the Urchins converted on 4th down near midfield to extend the drive and eventually scored again late in the first. East Union went up 14-0.
The Mantachie defense continued to fight, and in the opening moments of the second quarter, they finally caused an East Union miscue, forcing a fumble, after great penetration by the defensive line and linebacker core. Unfortunately for the home team, a football is not perfectly round, and it rolls almost randomly about; in this case right to an Urchin, who reversed course along the field’s far side and found the endzone 62-yards later, quieting the homecoming crowd after a moment of excitement, 21-0 East Union.
The visitor’s added two more scores before halftime and another midway through the third, making their lead insurmountable, but something more important than the score was brewing. Despite the widening gap on the scoreboard, the Mustangs kept answering the bell, getting up time and again, refusing to go away.
At several points during the fourth quarter the East Union players came away visibly frustrated that their foes were still hitting hard and still fighting. This has been the theme so far this year, a new era of Mustang football. For Adams’ club, it is not about getting knocked down, it is about having enough pride to get back up.
This outward display of heart paid dividends for Mantachie in the fourth quarter, and the packed house, inspired by their boys’ effort, stuck around to bear witness. In the waning minutes of the contest, the Mustang offense finally caught traction.
Sophomore quarterback Jaycob Hawkes rolled right as is normal in the option offense, but rather than keep it himself, he pulled back and hit senior wide receiver Ross Simpson in stride, as he split the safeties and trotted the remaining steps into the endzone, putting Mantachie on the board and closing out the night in grand fashion. Added to a previous fumble recovery on defense, Simpson will make a strong case for player of the week honors.
The final tally read 42-7 in favor of East Union, but that is hardly the story. The Mantachie Mustangs have turned a complete 180 degrees in less than a year’s time, in terms of spirit, attitude, and style.
“Our motto this season is DMGB, ‘Don’t Matter-Get Better,’” explained head coach Ken Adams. “When you’re building from the ground up, and you’re trying to teach kids to do things the right way, the scoreboard isn’t always the most important indicator of progress.”
For Adams, building a program is incremental. He refuses to throw something up in haste, because a firm foundation will last a lifetime.
“I tell the guys, this is a marathon, it isn’t a sprint, right?” Adams said. “We’ve preached DMGB and what it means over and over again, and now we have kids who come to us on the sideline and they can tell us things they are seeing now, really technical things that they never noticed before. On top of that, they hold each other accountable. They are buying in to us being a family.”
Make no mistake-this team is on the up-and-up, with a calm-handed captain guiding the brigade through these rough early seas. In due time the clouds will part, sunshine will beam, and this band of brothers will enjoy smoother sailing in the days ahead.