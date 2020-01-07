Mantachie High School's and Itawamba Agricultural High School's basketball teams both played tonight as did IAHS's soccer teams.
Mantachie basketball at Smithville
(G) Mantachie 51, Smithville 41
Strong defense propelled the Lady Mustangs to their ninth win of the season.
(B) Smithville 86, Mantachie 43
Mantachie struggled from early in the game to slow down the Seminoles high powered offense.
IAHS at Okolona
(G) IAHS 71, Okolona 21
IAHS used a first quarter with strong offensive production and tight defense to pull ahead early, and the Lady Indians didn’t let off the throttle as they picked up a road win.
(B) Okolona 56, IAHS 53
The Indians held a small lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Chieftains did just enough to best the visitors.