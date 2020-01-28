Basketball
(B) Smithville 61, Tremont 52
The Eagles were hot beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, but the Seminoles matched them almost shot for shot and used free throws to pull away in the final minutes.
(G) Smithville 37, Tremont 11
The Lady Eagles made some stops on defense but was unable to turn them into points on the other end.
(B) Mantachie 68, Thrasher 57
The Mustangs picked up the win on the road in the non-division game.
(G) Mantachie 63, Thrasher 27
The Lady Mustangs pick up their 14th win of the season.
(B) Pontotoc 69, IAHS 54
The Indians were unable to pull off the upset against the Warriors.
(G) Pontotoc 72, IAHS 44
The Lady Indians fell behind early and never made up the distance.