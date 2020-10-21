After several seasons of plight, the Mustangs have turned what was thought to be a rebuilding year into a campaign of promise and prosperity, notching their second division win Friday night and clinching their first playoff berth in four years.
On the surface the game looked to be one of mirror images. Both teams touted Mustang mascots, both entered the night with one division victory, and both teams had fallen on hard times since meeting in the playoffs of 2016.
The first quarter was a brief one as both teams strung together drives chewing more than five minutes off the clock. Penalties also abounded, with four in the first five plays from scrimmage, but it was ultimately Mantachie who took the upper hand, capping off a 13 play drive with a 3-yard quarterback keeper by sophomore Jaycob Hawkes.
Part-way through the second a little luck graced the Mustang offense. Following a Strayhorn sack combined with several penalties, Mantachie was facing a third down and thirty-one yards to-go, so they threw up the Hail Mary and, after several bobbles, the ball incredulously landed in the lap of senior receiver Ross Simpson, laying flat on his back, after being grounded by the large swarm fighting for the ball in mid-air.
The run-heavy Mustangs decided to stick to the air while the getting was good, this time finding much more open pastures, as Hawkes completed a dart to fellow sophomore Hunter Hester for a 33-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with 8:58 left in the first half.
Three plays into the third quarter Strayhorn finally cracked the egg, breaking a long 50-yard run followed by a successful two-point conversion to narrow the gap to 14-8.
Mantachie immediately responded with a give to the fullback Patrick Mangels on a second down play that went for 35-yards and a score, capped off with a ferocious shoulder thrust to the safety at the goal line, 20-8, 9:24-3rd.
Midway through the fourth quarter the Mustangs again converted on a third-and-long scenario, and after several more plays including three first downs, they went back to the well with Mangels forcing it in from 1-yard out to close out the contest 28-8.
Hawkes had an efficient night passing, going 6-for-8 for 131 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Mangels led the way on the ground with 89 yards on 17 attempts (5.2 yds/carry) with two scores.
Defensively the Mustangs had one of their best showings of the year, with six different players posting multiple tackles, led by sophomore Luke Ellis and senior Seth Guin, while allowing just the one score to Strayhorn.
The win clinched a playoff berth for the Mustangs, but there is still some work ahead. They will travel to Magnolia Heights this week for a non-division matchup, before closing out the season at Walnut, in a game that will most likely decide the division’s number two seed.
If the Mustangs can win that one, they would host in the first round for just the fourth time in program history, and really the solidify that this new platoon under Ken Adams is on the upswing for years to come.