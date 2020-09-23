When Itawamba Agricultural High School and Senatobia meet on the gridiron, it’s a physical and close ball game. The first half of Friday’s matchup did not disappoint.
The Indians opened with possession and could not get much going. After the three and out, it took Senatobia one play to open up the scoring. A 56-yard swing pass gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead. IAHS would not score in the opening quarter, but punter Sam Mabus helped the cause by pinning the Warriors deep in their own territory most of the first quarter. Late in the first quarter, Gavin Freeman would get an interception that set the Indians up inside the Warrior 40-yard line.
On the Indians first offensive possession of the second quarter, the short field would be to their advantage as Tae Chandler punched it in from six yards out to tie the game at 7-7. Neither team could muster much offense the rest of the quarter, and the score remained 7-7 at the half.
The third quarter spelled doom for the Indians. Two interceptions and a fumble proved costly as Senatobia outscored the Indians 14-0 and took a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Maquion Green scored a seven yard touchdown to bring IAHS within seven points, down 21-13, but Senatobia answered and walked out of Indian Stadium with a 28-13 victory.
The loss brought IAHS record to 1-1 on the young season. The Indians will look to regroup next week traveling to Houston to face the Hilltoppers.
Game Notes:
IAHS had 4 second half turnovers.
Maquion Green and Tae Chandler each has rushing touchdowns for the Indians.
Gavin Freeman had an interception.
Tae Chandler forced and recovered a fumble.