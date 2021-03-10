NASHVILLE, Tenn. ― The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Tombigbee Electric Power Association and Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded the Itawamba Career and Technical Center $5,000 for a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education project.
The grant award is a part of $800,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to nearly 200 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory.
“We are so excited TVA and [Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated] have provided this opportunity,” Grubbs said. “It’s our goal at ICTC for every student in the district to have the opportunity to explore, develop, and master career essential STEM skills.”
Across the valley, educators submitted projects large and small, to further their STEM education initiatives in the classroom.
Itawamba Career and Technical Center (ICTC) provided approximately 300 ICSD 6th grade students a hands-on STEM experience in three of the following career pathways: Automotive Service, Culinary Arts, Collision Repair, Construction, Health Science, and Welding. These 6th graders used a combination of science, technology, engineering, and math skills to create a career specific project.
Project examples are electric circuit robot(s), s’mores solar oven, an air brushed painting, bird house/frame building and decorating, healthy vs vaping lungs respiratory system, and metal sculpture art robot.
“It was a joy to know that Tombigbee and TVA could help area students through this grant program to shed a positive light on skills training outside of a traditional classroom setting.”, said Scott Hendrix Chief Executive Officer, Tombigbee Electrical Power Association and Tombigbee Fiber, LLC.
The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving as well as pandemic related projects. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“Despite the new challenges Valley teacher’s faced in 2020, they are still focused on providing the best STEM education possible and have adjusted to new ways of teaching,” said Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar. “I am proud of the partnerships we have built with these amazing educators across the Tennessee Valley over the past few years and are pleased to be able to provide some support through this program. Through the grants awarded this year, over 72,000 students will be directly impacted across the Valley.”
A full list of the grant recipients can be found at www.tvastem.com.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.