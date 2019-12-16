Two people are dead and three hospitalized after a Sunday night head-on collision in Tremont.
Darryl Strickland, 58, of Killen, Alabama, and Thomas Alsup, 35, of Minor Hill, Tennessee, were killed when their vehicles collided on Highway 23, near Gann Road, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday night. Itawamba County law enforcmenet officials say the impact trapped both drivers in their vehicles.
According to Itawamba County Coroner Shelia Summerford, Strickland died at the scene. Alsup was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where he died.
Alsup’s wife and two children were also in the vehicle. She is currently hospitalized in Tupelo. The children are hospitalized at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
The wreck is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.