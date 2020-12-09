The Mississippi Association of Coaches released their football All-State teams for each classification over the weekend.
Itawamba Agricultural High School sophomore Isaac Smith was named to the 4A first team as a safety. Junior Tae Chandler was the second team safety.
The Mantachie High School football team surprised a lot of folks this year by picking up their first home win and division win in several seasons and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
Senior Reed Hester was named the 2A second team center while fullback Patrick Mangels made the second team.
On defense, Smith had 97 tackles, six interceptions and six fumble recoveries.
Chandler tallied 102 tackles, eight interceptions and six fumble recoveries.
Hester led an offensive line that cleared the way for a potent run game. Often, it was Mangels following his blocks. Mangels had 632 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.