County officials are reporting two bridge closures in Itawamba County.
Bridges on both Deer Hill Road in the Carolina Community and Centerville Road in Mantachie are closed until further notice.
The age and deteriorating conditions of the bridges are the reason behind the recent failed inspections by officials.
Itawamba County Board of Supervisors President Bill Sheffield told the Times that they are unsure at this time when the bridges will be reopened.
“It’s a process,” Sheffield said. “Once the applications are approved, bids must be submitted. It just takes time.”
Sheffield said the Centerville Road bridge has been approved and ready for the next stages.
The board discussed at length Emergency Road and Bridge Fund (ERBRF) monies for several bridges across the county in need of repairs.
The Mississippi Legislature established the ERBRF during the 2018 Extraordinary Session according to the Mississippi Association of Supervisors website. Based on the success of the program, the 2021 Legislative Session earmarked $89 million of Highway Infrastructure Programs to be administered by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) for road and bridge repair.
Priorities are closed bridges and low tonnage bridges, especially those with school bus routes and those that access industries.
Applications for three other bridges were discussed during the July 6 meeting, Ironwood Bluff (leading to the boat ramp), New Chapel, and Bankhead Roads.