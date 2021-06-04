A search warrant executed on Thursday, June 3 resulted in two men being arrest on felony drug charges.
Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department along with North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested Timmie Eugene Stevens, 52, and Lionel Joseph Neil, 54, at 3081 John Rankin Highway, Fulton. Deputies and agents seized methamphetamine and majijuana at the residence. Both men were charge with Possessing Schedule I (marijuana) and Schedule II (methamphetamine) Controlled Substances.
According to a press release from the office of Sheriff Chris Dickinson, Judge John Bishop set bond at $5,000 each. Both men are currently being held in the Itawamba County Jail pending bond.