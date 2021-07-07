The Mantachie High School softball team finished 2021 as 2A state runner-up, and the two members of the team earned places on the Daily Journal’s All-Area First Team when it was announced last week.
Senior catcher Lynsey Barber only struck out once all season. She hit for a .573 average with an on-base percentage of .628. She hit 20 doubles with six triples while scoring 48 runs and driving in 32.
Freshman pitcher Ramsey Montgomery was also named to the First team. Montgomery went 23-7-2 with a 1.48 ERA. In 178 1/3 innings, she tallied 291 strikeouts with 35 walks. She was also dangerous at the plate with 44 RBIs and 28 runs. 2o doubles and six home runs helped her to a .541 average.