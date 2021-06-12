Two men are dead today following a hostage crisis in the Evergreen Community.
Itawamba County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call this morning at 4656 Dorsey Evergreen Road where eight people were being held hostage inside the residence. One child was able to escape and place the call to 911.
According to Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, an altercation had taken place earlier inside the home.
Law enforcement were able to successfully negotiate the release of the remaining hostages.
The shooter took his own life prior to law enforcement entering the home.
Law enforcement will not be releasing the names of the shooter or victim until all family members have been notified.