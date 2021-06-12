UPDATE, June 12, 3:45 p.m.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said the two men who died in a mid-day murder/suicide in Dorsey have been identified.
Gage Ison, 19, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. After releasing the other eight individuals in the home, 22-year-old Chris Moore then turned the gun on himself.
Moore was exiting the home when the first deputy initially arrived. The two drew guns, but no shots were fired before the assailant ran back into the residence.
Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford said the bodies of both Ison and Moore will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Pearl.
ORIGINAL STORY
Itawamba County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call this morning at 4656 Dorsey Evergreen Road where one man was dead and eight people were being held hostage inside the residence. One child was able to escape and place the call to 911.
According to Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, an altercation had taken place earlier inside the home.
Law enforcement will not be releasing the names of the shooter or victim until all family members have been notified.