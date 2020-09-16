Two District 5 residents have officially qualified for school board representative in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
According to Circuit Clerk Carol Gates, Jimmy Bennett and Teresa McNeece tossed their hats into the ring for the position.
Bennett worked for Itawamba Community College and the Itawamba County School District for 25 years. McNeese’s career in education includes serving as Principal at Fairview and as ICSD Superintendent.
Tony Wallace, who currently holds the District 5 position, did not qualify for re-election.
School board members serve six-year terms. Elections for the positions are staggered, with board elections set every two years. Districts 1 and 2 will hold elections in 2022, and Districts 3 and 4 will be held in 2024.