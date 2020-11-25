Given the ongoing pandemic, this young basketball season is fluid at best, with players, teams, and schools moving in and out of quarantine, creating constant scheduling chaos. This week both Mantachie clubs had contests slated for Thursday and Friday, but ultimately each team played one game as Wheeler’s boys and Falkner’s girl both entered COVID-19 protocol.
The Lady Mustangs owned Thursday’s card against the Wheeler lady Eagles, but got off to quite the sluggish start, netting just seven first quarter points to Wheeler’s 13, Albeit without starting guard and senior Madison Jones.
A fiery sermon between quarters by first year head coach Carleigh King sparked a revival as Mantachie torched the Lady Eagles 22-7 in the second period, led by junior Jaiden Trulove and sophomore Darby Pitts who each had eight in the frame to take a 29-20 lead into the break.
The third quarter was a wash, with the teams scoring virtually even, but the lady Mustangs found their stride again in the fourth, at one point going on a 15-5 run, on the shoulders of a very balanced scoring regime, claiming the victory 61-45.
Trulove and Darby Pitts proved a dynamic duo, tallying 18 a piece in the win, with senior Ella Pitts adding 15 of her own and her second consecutive double-double to help the cause.
The gentlemen’s matinee on Friday was even more lopsided, though it started very similar. Falkner held a narrow 13-9 advantage following a very sloppy opening quarter, in which Mantachie had five turnovers, due in no small part to the squad’s two week hiatus.
Things came together in the second however, with seven different Mustangs getting a bucket, led by new kid on the block, sophomore Tyler Edge, who tallied seven of his twelve total points in the quarter, helping bolster a 32-29 halftime lead.
Mantachie outscored Falkner 23-12 in the third period, with senior Ross Simpson, who was making his first appearance of the year since arriving from the gridiron earlier this week, account for ten points in the quarter, including back-to-back three point baskets, extending the lead to 55-41.
Fellow senior and first year starter Dakota Langley set the pace in the final act, with seven of his team high 14, before the starters made their exit halfway through the period, coasting to a 73-53 victory in the Tach-Pad.
Simpson and Langley tied for the scoring lead with 14 each and were aided by Edge’s 12 points, and then by senior Dylan Bennett who quietly added 10 points of his own, giving the Mustangs four players in double figures, and their third different leading scorer in as many games. A balanced offense with multiple hands capable of getting hot will pay dividends as the season moves along, but for now Mantachie moves into Thanksgiving week with both teams enjoying healthy 2-1 starts.