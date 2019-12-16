Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson has reported two separate vehicle accidents Monday afternoon as storms passed through north Mississippi.
Two people were transported to North Mississippi Medical Center after their car flipped on I-22 near the Peppertown exit. The car was traveling west and flipped into the eastbound lane. The accident occurred just after 4 p.m.
The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
A separate accident was reported on Highway 25 at approximately 3:22 p.m. Dickinson said he didn't know if the accident had caused any injuries.