A Smithville man was uninjured after his ultralight plane crashed Thursday morning in the Tenn-Tom Waterway.
Itawamba County law enforcement authorities responded to the site of the crash, approximately 1 mile north of Mid-Way Marina in Fulton, around 10 a.m. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee spotted the plane overturned in the water about 50 yards from the bank.
The pilot, 63-year-old Rickey Robison, had escaped the wreckage and returned home to make arrangements to retrieve the plane.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said the incident is still under investigation and that more information would be forthcoming.