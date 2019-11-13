The Youth Development Football Association (YDFA) held the season’s Super Bowl Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at North Pontotoc High School.
The Mantachie Mustangs faced the North Pontotoc Broncos 7- and 8-year-old Mighty Mite age division. The Mustangs defeated the Broncos in a nail-biter that ended in overtime, 20-18.
The Mighty Mite Mustangs capped the season undefeated.
“The whole team showed a lot of heart and determination to pull out the win,” said head coach Derek Jones. “This is a very talented group of young men. The fellow coaches [Justin Michael, Eric Powers and Cody Brown] and me are proud of what each one of them accomplished this year.”
This Mighty Mite team is the first Mantachie team to compete in the Super Bowl since joining the YDFA in 2010.
Mantachie director and YDFA President Shay Guess said the word “excitement” doesn’t do the seasons justice.
“We have had a few teams get close to playing in the championship in the 10 years I’ve been director, but this is the first time we’ve competed and won,” he said. “We have some talented athletes that participate in our program each year and these young men did what it took to win.”
Mantachie, Hatley, North Pontotoc and Mooreville each have three age groups in the YDFA conference.
The team roster for the Mantachie Mustangs included Kellan Bell, Dawson McMillen, Parker “Riley” Stevenson, Cooper Baxter, Tucker Cates, Cohen Jones, Canon Jones, Clark Bass, Eli Brown, Jason Cleveland, Karson Cullins, Caiden Grissom, Liam Guin, Jon Lucas Huguley, Zane Kilgore, Mikey Leathers, Tuff Lunceford, Bently Michael, Preston Miles, Isaiah Powers, Aiden Powers, Braden Stamper, Austin White, Paxton Franks and Zane Eldridge.