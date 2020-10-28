The last week has been one Ally McDonald and many of her fans will never forget. The week began with Mississippi State, her alma mater, hosting The Ally for the first time, which is named in honor of the two-time, first team All-American.
Then it got even sweeter when McDonald, a Fulton native and Itawamba AHS alumnae, edged out Danielle Kang at the LPGA Drive On Championship at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia for her first win on the LPGA Tour.
“I’m super excited to get a win. I knew I had the ability but started to question whether or not I would ever win,” McDonald said. “I feel like a load has been lifted, and I can kind of relax and not question whether or not I can anymore. God is so good, and I’m so blessed.”
McDonald opened the week with a six-under par 66 on Thursday and held the lead after a second round 68. She surrendered the lead for a short while on Saturday before regaining it mid-round and held the lead the rest of the tournament. The 28-year-old held off Kang, the No. 4 golfer in the world, for a round and a half and secured the win with a tap in par.
The back nine on Sunday was almost a match play event. McDonald birdied the 10th, 11th and 12th holes on the Great Waters Course to take a commanding four-stroke lead with six holes to play. That lead would dwindle to one when she bogeyed the 13th and Kang birdied the 12th, 13th and 14th.
Then things began to swing back in McDonald’s favor. Kang gave a stroke back with a bogey on the 15th and McDonald birdied the 16th to give McDonald a three-shot lead with two holes to play. McDonald bogeyed the 17th but still held a two-shot lead with one hole left to play.
Kang would have a chance to reach the par-5 18th’s green in two if she found the fairway off the tee. Instead, she found the rough and that made going for the green over the water a challenge that could only be achieved with the perfect shot, and she laid up. McDonald was safely on the green with a makeable birdie putt when Kang almost holed out from the fairway with an eagle to tie it.
Kang instead putted out for a birdie and watched as McDonald tapped in her par putt to secure a one-stroke lead, her first on the tour.
Throughout the week, the pair matched each other almost shot for shot, and on Sunday, McDonald’s ball-striking edged Kang’s and she walked off the 18th the winner on her 28th birthday.
McDonald was dialed in all week. On Sunday, she was 11 of 14 in fairways hit and reached the greens in regulation 14 times. On the week, she hit 48 of 56 fairways and 56 of 72 greens in regulation.
The win secured McDonald a spot in the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open. She jumped from 35th to 8th in the Race to CME Globe points standings and moved up to 44nd in the Rolex rankings. She now sits 15th on the official money list, 5th in the U.S. Solheim Cup team standings and 13th in the Rolex Player of the Year standings.
The Tour is playing without a regular gallery due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This tournament had more fans that most this season. Boats tended to line the water side of the course, and they encouraged players and offered praise for nice shots.
McDonald’s approach on the 16th earned her a chorus of honking boat horns, but in the limited gallery were two people who have been there with McDonald from the beginning, her parents, Jamie and Angie,who savored the win just as much as their daughter.
McDonald earned $195,000 with the win. The LPGA is on break until the middle of November when they begin the final stretch of the 2020 season. They will end the year with two major events that were rescheduled from earlier in the year, the U.S. Women’s Open in mid-December and the CME Tour Championship the week before Christmas.