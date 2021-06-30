United Way of Northeast Mississippi (UWNEMS) hosted a “Coffee and Conversations” meeting at the Itawamba County 4-H building in Fulton on May 26. This meeting was the second in a series that will take place this year in each of the eight counties served by UWNEMS.
In attendance at the Itawamba County meeting were representatives from Itawamba County 4-H, Itawamba Crossroads Ranch, Fulton Food Pantry and April’s Angels. Incoming Fulton mayor Emily Quinn and her husband, Brian, a long-time United Way volunteer, were also in attendance.
United Way staff shared information about the programs United Way has funded in Itawamba County and the newer community initiatives around the issues of food insecurity, early childhood education and health. Kim Rushing presented information about Volunteer Northeast Mississippi, the regional volunteer hub she directs in partnership with UWNEMS, CREATE Foundation and Volunteer Mississippi, and the programs they have available to help nonprofit organizations with organizational development and capacity-building.
Nonprofit representatives had a chance to network with other nonprofit leaders and share about the successes and challenges their organizations have faced and how United Way can better serve those organizations and Itawamba residents.
United Way also shared information about the upcoming grant application process for nonprofit organizations. Any 501©(3) nonprofit organization serving the eight counties covered by UWNEMS and meeting a need related to Academic Success, Health and Wellness or Family Stability is invited to apply for funding in the 2022-2024 grant cycle. Inquiries should be directed to Rebecca Nelson, director of community impact, at 662- 841-9133 or rebecca@unitedwaynems.org
The goal of the Coffee and Conversations meetings is for United Way staff to hear directly from nonprofit organizations, community leaders and residents of each of the eight counties in UWNEMS’ service area in order to better meet the needs of everyone in the Northeast Mississippi region.
Upcoming Coffee and Conversations meetings have been scheduled in Prentiss and Chickasaw counties and future meetings are planned in Monroe, Pontotoc and Tishomingo counties before the end of the year.
For more information about United Way of Northeast Mississippi, visit unitedwaynems.org