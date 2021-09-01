United Way of Northeast Mississippi helped students in Itawamba County start the 2021 school year a little better prepared.
As part of their Back 2 School Project, United Way delivered school supplies and hand sanitizer to each kindergarten through sixth grade school in Itawamba County. The supplies were purchased thanks to donations from corporations and individuals in the region.
“We know that many times families can’t provide everything their children need to start back to school,” said Mike Mitchell, campaign director at United Way. “That often means that teachers are providing these items out of their own pockets. So this is a little something we can do to support our schools, our teachers and the students, to help them with their education.”
Mitchell and colleague Andy Burleson delivered supplies to over 60 elementary schools in the 8 counties covered by United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
“It’s a lot of work,” said Mitchell. “But it’s worth it to know we’re making a difference for the kids.”
Across the Itawamba County School District, United Way provided 912 packs of paper, 11,232 pencils, 936 glue sticks and 193 liters of hand sanitizer.
Local donors to the project included S and W Pharmacy, Tombigbee Tooling and Tremont Floral Supplies.
“We couldn’t do it without their support,” said Mitchell. “We’re fortunate to live in a part of the state that really gives back to the community in so many ways, especially when it’s to support our children.”
For more information about United Way of Northeast Mississippi, visit unitedwaynems.org