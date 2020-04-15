The chairman of Unity Broadcasting is asking the local school board to reconsider the sale of Clay Community Center, where the local Christian television station is housed.
Daron Pitts, Unity Broadcasting Chairman, appeared before the Itawamba County School Board, last week, to present a petition requesting the board reconsider selling the Itawamba County School District-owned Clay Community Center. Members of the ICSD board voted during their March 2 meeting to accept bids for the purchase of the building. The school district is accepting bids on the property through April 30.
During the meeting, the school district’s attorney, Michele Floyd, told the board it was her understanding Unity Broadcasting was shuttering its operations, and the district had an interested buyer.
But Pitts told the school board he and his wife, Tabitha, who acts as the business’s chief operations officer, have no plans of closing Unity Broadcasting.
“Unity Broadcasting is a Class-A television station that broadcasts out of two locations in northeast Mississippi – Booneville and Fulton – and has a reach of over 300,000 viewers in over 40 communities,” Pitts told the board, reading from a prepared statement. “We are a non-profit, 501 ©(3) that is most assuredly still in operation and open for business.”
Pitts told the board the openly accepting bids for the home of his business throws the future of Unity Broadcasting in question. He said the three entities with a stake in the future of Clay Community Center – Unity Broadcasting, the Clay RCDC and the school district – have always had a good working relationship. Communication seems to have broken down, he said.
The building once served as a meeting place for Clay Rural Community Development Council (RCDC) and has been the home of Unity Broadcasting Network since 1987. In December 2019, Pitts and his wife, Tabitha, who serves as Chief Operations Officer, signed a five-year sublease agreement with Clay RCDC representative Carolyn Spencer for use of the building.
“I have also had several conversations with Virginia Fikes, an active member in the Clay Community RCDC who has assured me that they are also active,” Pitts said. “They did not meet in December or November due to an illness of a member. Their current president is William House, and his wife, Jean, is the current RCDC secretary.”
But school district leaders are questioning the legality of the contract between Unity Broadcasting and the Clay RCDC. Itawamba County’s RCDCs are supported as members of the Itawamba County Development Council and are overseen by the nonprofit organization. Active RCDC’s who hold memberships follow bylaws and guidelines for electing officers and holding monthly meetings. They must provide data and financial information to the ICDC and pay an annual membership of $150.
According to Executive Director Vaunita Martin, Clay RCDC has not been been a paying member of the ICDC for several years and has not taken part in the RCDC annual awards banquet or regular meetings of local RCDC presidents.
Pitts told the board the agreement between his company and the Clay RCDC has stood for years. Floyd told Pitts the Clay RCDC would need to show proof such as minutes from meetings to prove they were a legitimate organization. Pitts agreed to discuss the matter further with both Spencer and Fikes.
Pitts said the future of his television station depends almost entirely on the school board’s decision to keep or sell the building. He said if the building is sold and Unity Broadcasting is forced to move, he must follow Federal Communications Commission procedures for relocating a television station and isn’t certain when he’d be able to reopen.