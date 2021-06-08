Unofficial results are in after Fulton residents cast their final ballot today in the city’s two remaining municipal races.
In the Alderman Ward I race, Democratic candidate Daisy Stone received 63 votes defeating her Republican opponent, Doug Strickland who received 22 votes. Stone takes the seat left vacant by Hayward Wilson who chose not to seek reelection.
Republican Brad Chatham defeated Democrat Earleen Young for Fulton’s alderman-at-large position. Chatham received 193 votes against Young’s 68 votes. Chatham currently serves as the alderman for Ward 4. He defeated incumbent Liz Beasley in the April 6 election for the alderman-at-large position.
Only three affidavit ballots are outstanding.