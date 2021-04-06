Unofficial results for the City of Fulton’s April 6 Primary are as follows:

Mayor

Republican

Barry Childers (Incumbent) - 269 (36%)

Emily Quinn - 477 (64%)

Democrat

John Maxcy - 72

Alderman-at-Large

Republican

Liz Beasley (Incumbent) - 215 (28%)

Brad Chatham - 409 (55%)

Matt Stanford - 122 (17%)

Democrat

Earleen Young - 71

Alderman Ward 1

Republican

Doug Strickland -39

Democrat

Khiry Pope - 25 (40%)

Daisy Stone - 41 (60%)

Alderman Ward 2

Republican

Richard Comer - 113 (50%)

Drew Gough - 38 (18%)

Buddy Wayne Haynes - 10 (5%)

Martin Richardson - 33 (15%)

Sharon Russell - 26 (12%)

Alderman Ward 3

Republican

Matt Moore - 51 (24%)

Russ Ramey - 92 (45%)

Cory Shotts - 63 (30%)

Alderman Ward 4

Republican

Jim Holland - 80 (29%)

Corey Moore - 123 (46%)

Steven Steele - 70 (25%)

