Unofficial results for the City of Fulton’s April 6 Primary are as follows:
Mayor
Republican
Barry Childers (Incumbent) - 269 (36%)
Emily Quinn - 477 (64%)
Democrat
John Maxcy - 72
Alderman-at-Large
Republican
Liz Beasley (Incumbent) - 215 (28%)
Brad Chatham - 409 (55%)
Matt Stanford - 122 (17%)
Democrat
Earleen Young - 71
Alderman Ward 1
Republican
Doug Strickland -39
Democrat
Khiry Pope - 25 (40%)
Daisy Stone - 41 (60%)
Alderman Ward 2
Republican
Richard Comer - 113 (50%)
Drew Gough - 38 (18%)
Buddy Wayne Haynes - 10 (5%)
Martin Richardson - 33 (15%)
Sharon Russell - 26 (12%)
Alderman Ward 3
Republican
Matt Moore - 51 (24%)
Russ Ramey - 92 (45%)
Cory Shotts - 63 (30%)
Alderman Ward 4
Republican
Jim Holland - 80 (29%)
Corey Moore - 123 (46%)
Steven Steele - 70 (25%)