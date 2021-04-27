FULTON • Unofficial results of Tuesday night's runoff election have Russ Ramey and Corey Moore on top of their respective races.
Ramey received 71 votes, defeating opponent Cory Shotts, who received 41 votes for the for the seat as Ward 3 alderman.
Moore came out on top of the Ward 4 race for the seat as alderman. He received 93 votes, defeating his opponent, Jim Holland, who received 56 votes.
With no Democratic candidates in either election, Tuesday night's runoff decided the overall winners of both seats. Ramey will replace outgoing Ward 3 alderman Joey Steele, who didn't run for reelection. Moore will replace Brad Chatham, who is running for alderman at large.
Results remained unofficial on Tuesday night and did not include absentee or affidavit ballots, although the results will not change once those are counted.
The positions for alderman-at-large and Ward 1 will be decided in the June 8 general election.