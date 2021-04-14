Mantachie High School’s baseball team and the East Union Urchins met for a pair of division games between two teams unbeaten in 1-2A play. East Union got the win in both contests.
4/6 East Union 11, Mantachie 0
East Union scored two runs in the first inning, six in the second and three runs in the third inning to pick up the 11-0 win and hand the Mustangs their first division loss of the season.
Senior Patrick Mangels and junior Hunter West had Mantachie’s two hits in the game.
4/9 East Union 10, Mantachie 2
The Urchins scored a run in the top of the first inning, but the Mustangs answered right back in the home half; sophomore Luke Ellis got on base after a fielding error by the East Union second baseman. Then, Mangels put men on the corners when he hit a single that split the gap in leftfield. Ellis soon scored on a sacrifice bunt from freshman Greg Raper.
Both teams went three-up, three-down in the second, but East Union took the lead again in the third inning and would never relinquish it. The Urchins led 3-1 after three innings complete and added seven in the fifth to go up 10-1.
West opened the bottom of the sixth inning with a single and Ellis drew a walk. A single by Mangels loaded the bases and West scored on a wild pitch, but that was all of the offense the Mustangs could muster, falling 11-2.
Mangels had two hits, junior Austin Harris hit a triple and West notched a hit. Raper had the team’s only RBI.
In 2.2 innings of relief, Harris gave up only one hit.
As of Sunday, the Mustangs were 10-8 overall and are 6-2 in division 1-2A. They played at Strayhorn last night and will host Walnut tomorrow evening and Strayhorn Friday.